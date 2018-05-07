× Mother and Son Identified as Victims Killed by Train in Benton County

BELLE PLAINE, Iowa — Authorities have identified a mother and son killed in a train-pedestrian accident last week.

Belle Plaine police were called to the 9th Avenue railroad crossing on Friday morning. When they arrived, officers found the bodies of 36-year-old Teresa Gerleman and her eight-year-old son Henry.

Police say it is unclear why they were on the tracks. The Iowa DCI and Union Pacific are assisting in the case. Autopsies are scheduled for later this week.