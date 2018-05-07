× New Habitat for Humanity Store in Ames

AMES, Iowa — An Ames non-profit organization has opened its doors again in a new spot in town.

A ribbon cutting is being held in Ames Tuesday to celebrate the opening of the new Habitat for Humanity Store. The new location is at 3504 Grand Avenue.

The organization says, “The new facility provides more space to serve the community with a very unique shopping opportunity.”

The store opened almost three weeks ago but the ribbon cutting will be at 4:30 Tuesday and a Grand Opening celebration is scheduled for May 19th.