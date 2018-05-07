Parents Express Concerns Over Special Education Students Being Forced to Switch Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The Urbandale Community School District announced last month that level three special education students will be forced to switch schools and be moved to Webster Elementary next school year.

The district believes special education teachers currently are not able to collaborate well enough to best serve the students. According to the superintendent, the move impacts 17 of the 331 K-12 special education students within the district. Parents have expressed concerns about that transition and what impact the move will have on their children.

On Monday night, Nicole Schwegler and Cindy McKim were among some of the parents who spoke out to the school board and expressed those concerns at a school board meeting. To learn more about the district's plans, click here.