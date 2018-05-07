Police: Suspect Kicked in Door, Kidnapped Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – One person was arrested Monday morning after police received a call about a woman’s kidnapping.

Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Tucker is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Officers were called to 4810 Ingersoll a little after 5:30 a.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance. The caller said Tucker kicked the door in and carried an adult female victim out of the residence. The victim resisted, but he put her in a car and drove away.

Police checked Tucker’s home, but he wasn’t there. He and the victim were located at 9th and Indiana, where Tucker was taken into custody without incident.

Tucker is charged with first degree burglary and false imprisonment.