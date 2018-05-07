× Terra Park to Officially Open with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

JOHNSTON, Iowa – A ribbon cutting ceremony for Terra Park is being held after four years of construction.

The park features about 200 acres of land for people to enjoy the outdoors. Features include: a lake to fish, bike and hike trails, grills and a playground.

Director of Johnston Parks and Recreation John Schmitz said the playground uses a theme of nature to play off of its surroundings.

“Everything was done deliberately. Even the parking lots have bio-swells associated with them to be able to clean the water before moving that water on into the lake. Everything was very deliberately done,” Schmitz said.

The playground cost about $700,000 and the total cost of the park was around $8.2 million.

Schmitz said the funds came from the city of Johnston and different grants.

Schmitz said the land the park sits on used to be a decommissioned sewage lagoon.

“We did a lot of tests. We had to haul out quite a bit of soils. We didn’t come up with any. There wasn’t any heavy metals or any issues with the soils, but we wanted to make sure that we had a clean start with everything. Everything that’s here is fresh and brand new,” Schmitz said.

The park is located at 6300 Pioneer Parkway, Johnston. The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 5:00 p.m. Monday.