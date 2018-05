× 9-Year-Old Struck by Vehicle in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young girl is injured after being struck by a Dodge truck on Tuesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a report of a 9-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle at 6th and Euclid in Des Moines. When officers arrived, they found the girl with a broken leg and a cut on her head, but say she is expected to recover.

Police have closed 6th Avenue between Euclid and Oak Park Avenue as the incident is investigated.