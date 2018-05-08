× Alleged Animal Neglect Case Under Investigation in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An animal neglect complaint has led to an investigation in Pottawattamie County.

On Sunday morning, officials responded to the 44000 block of Lombardy Road after receiving the complaint. When they arrived, sheriff’s deputies found three deceased dogs and several others that were malnourished. Deputies contacted Animal Control and the Midlands Humane Society for assistance.

An initial investigation revealed 35-year-old Dustin Young of Hancock was operating Young Gunz Kennel at the residence, which was determined to be a dog breeding and training business. Officials say approximately 40 dogs were removed from the property, and about 10 dogs are missing. Approximately 20 have been returned to their owners, and other people are currently working to pick up their pets.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have yet been filed.