City Seeking Input on Redeveloping Part of Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – The city of Des Moines is looking for the public’s input on how to redevelop a part of downtown.

The city wants to redevelop its “Market District” in the East Village, which consists of 24 blocks.

Economic Development Director for the city of Des Moines, Erin Olson-Douglas said the district begins north of the Des Moines River and goes through SE 14th Street.

“We’ve had some great businesses in that area. We want to continue to support those businesses, continued growth and evolution in Des Moines. But yet, this is also a great opportunity for redevelopment for the city over the next few decades,” Olson-Douglas said.

The Market District currently is a mix zone, meaning it can have residential, commercial, retail and civic land uses.

Peace Tree Brewing Company and Main One retail office building currently reside in the zone.

“East Village offers some idea of the type of successes we would like to look for in that area. I think we would like to hear if it is an area where specific ideas would like to come forward for recreation, for office use, for types of residential that downtown may not have to offer currently,” Olson-Douglas said.

Olson-Douglas said the city is interested in more recreational space that would connect to the Des Moines Riverwalk.

The city is hosting a public workshop Tuesday at 5:30 to listen to what people want to see be developed in the area.

The workshop is being held on the second floor of the Richard A. Clark Municipal Center at 1551 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, Des Moines.