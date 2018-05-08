Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Homes in Pleasant Hill

DES MOINES, Iowa — Flames burned two garages and homes in Pleasant Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., fire crews were called to the 5200 block of Walnut Drive on a report of flames. Pleasant Hill and Ankeny Fire Departments both responded to the two-alarm fire.

One garage burned to the ground and another was damaged by the fire, as were two homes. Officials say propane tanks in the garage that was destroyed caused trouble extinguishing the flames, and crews are still working to put out hotspots that are flaring up due to windy conditions.