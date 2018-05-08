High School Student Spinning the Oldies From His Own Radio Station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- When Bill Gatchel took a part-time radio job on the weekends, he didn't realize it would light a fire for radio in his son Joey.

In May of 2017, Joey Gatchel, now 17 years old, launched KWPO, an online 24/7 oldies radio station. He has just completed one full year of running his own online radio station.

“I got the passion because I was sitting in the studio with him,” said Joey. ”Like, all this stuff is cool, you get to touch a bunch of stuff, I’ve always been very hands-on.”

“Little did I know he was taking all these mental notes, he was nine or 10 years old,” said Bill.

The younger Gatchel learned it was possible to set up his own station. When the homeschooled student isn't working on lessons or attending classes at North High School, he works at Fareway, earning the funds to buy a computer--the only major expense to setting up KWPO.

He was able to download software and use a free online radio station program that even offers up a KWPO app for smartphones.

Joey announces the songs, offers background information on the artists, and lets listeners know when the albums came out. He sounds like he may have lived through decades before he was born.

“I research all the songs, find out what album they’re from, and the year,” said Joey. “I research that online, it’s almost pretty much rip and read.”

If you want to listen to KWPO, visit the station's website.