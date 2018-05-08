× More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After weeks of slowing down, the flu made an unwelcome comeback in Iowa last week.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports five more Iowans died from complications of the flu

That brings the total number of deaths this year to 265 in Iowa.

Health officials say all signs point to the flu season slowing down and the CDC reports flu activity is minimal in Iowa. Just one school district reported a day with 10-percent or more of its student body out sick.