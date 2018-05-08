New Record Store Opens in East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Vinyl records are making a comeback, and there's a new store in the East Village where music fans can get their record fix.

Marv’s Music opened its doors for the first time on Tuesday, selling everything from jazz to heavy metal.

“What I want to bring back is the experience of going to the record store. My generation, we grew up, that's what we did. On Fridays you went and checked out what the new releases are. I want to encourage people to use this as a communal space just to come and talk about music, as well as to hopefully get back into vinyl if they aren't already, and to actually enjoy holding the physical copy of the album,” owner Brian Davis said.

Davis named the store after his late father who told him, “Never have regrets.”

A customer and music collector says records are so much better than the more popular digital versions.

“It’s better than digital because it’s something to look at. Like, yeah, you can’t listen to it in your car, but it’s personable,” said customer Adam Whitlatch.

Davis grew up on vinyl, and said and it’s unique.

“Vinyl is about the closest you can get to what the artists originally intended. The sound is the best,” he said.

Whitlatch said he’s noticed more artists selling vinyl at their merchandise tables during live shows.

“The bands are starting to do records as well, on top of CDs, again. So, like, 10 years ago, you didn’t see records to buy, but now you do. So you do see the resurgence,” he said.

Davis also wants to bring artists in to play their music live and enhance the community atmosphere.

"With making this a community space, I want local artists to feel comfortable to approach me and say, ‘Hey, I'd like to work on a few songs in your store. There's going to be some people.’ Obviously I can't have a lot of people in here, but, you know, we could have some people come in and they could play on a Saturday night,” Davis said.

He hopes it can be a regular occurence.

“So I have a space up front. We can do some just acoustic, in-store. I have a PA system and monitors set up for anybody who’d want to come in and play,” Davis said.

Marv’s Music is located at 506 E. 6th St. The store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and closed Sunday and Monday.