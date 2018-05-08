× New Tool to Fight Opioid Abuse in Iowa Youth

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tuesday morning Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, along with state local enforcement officials, unveiled one of the state’s newest tools for combating drugs and addiction among Iowa youth.

The Iowa Narcotics Officers Association created the “What You Don’t See” mobile training trailer. The goal of the training is to help parents identify early warning signs of abuse.

The program was created based on studies of arrests for drug-related offenses and cases of overdoses.

The Governor’s Office of Drug Control and Policy said the majority of opioid abuse begins with stolen prescriptions from medicine cabinets at home. The governor reminded parents to ensure all prescription medication is locked away or properly disposed of.