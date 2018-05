Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Drake softball team set all kinds of school records this year. 41 wins, and a conference record of 24 and 1.

The Bulldogs are led by Pitcher Nicole Newman, the top pitcher in the MVC. Newman sports a .64 ERA. But she's not the only arm helping the Dogs dominate. Kailee Smith and Nicole Timmons have also provided a boost in the circle.

Drake opens up MVC tournament play on Friday at 4pm in the semifinals.