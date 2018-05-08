× Two Mistrials Later, James Exline’s Third Sexual Abuse Trial Scheduled for June

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Jefferson man is about to face his third trial on charges of sexual abuse.

James Exline is accused of molesting his 12-year-old daughter Paige. A judge declared a mistrial in two previous attempts to take the case to court. The first was because jury members were researching the case and the second was due to prejudicial testimony given by one of the state’s witnesses.

A third trial on second and third-degree charges of sexual abuse has now been scheduled for June 4th in Bremer County.

James’ son Noah Exline is also charged with sexually abusing Paige, his trial is scheduled for late October.

Paige and her cousin, 16-year-old Shakiah Cockerham, were killed in a house fire in Guthrie Center last May.

James Exline’s stepson Patrick Thompson is accused of intentionally setting the fire. He is facing charges of arson, murder, and attempted murder. His trial is scheduled for September.