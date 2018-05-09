× 32 People Arrested in ICE Raid in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — 32 people are in federal custody for alleged immigration violations following a raid today in Mount Pleasant.

Federal officials conducted what they are calling an “operation” at Midwest Precast Concrete in Mount Pleasant on Wednesday. 32 people from four foreign nations were taken into custody. That includes 22 Guatemalans, seven Mexicans, two El Salvadorans and one Honduran were arrested.

ICE officials say there is not threat to the public. They have not said where the men are being detained.