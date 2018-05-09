DCG Students Win C-SPAN Filmmaking Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- C-SPAN's tour bus rolled into Dallas Center-Grimes High School on Wednesday thanks to the work of two graduating seniors.

Adam Koch and Tyler Cooney were honored at a full school assembly for an award-winning documentary they produced for the government affairs channel. The short film focused on the 26th Amendment to the US Constitution. The amendment guaranteed the right to vote to US citizens ages 18 and older. The students talked to subjects ranging from classmates to Governor Kim Reynolds.

They're documentary won a $5,000 first prize, air time on C-SPAN and a visit to the school by the tour bus. Despite winning the award both Koch and Cooney say filmmaking is only a hobby.

"Currently I plan on going into chemistry and possibly some cognitive sciences through college so..I think he may be though, a little bit," Cooney says about his plans after high school. "I plan on studying politics and law in college. I'm sure gonna continue to volunteer with different organizations and help make my impact in this world," says Koch.

Koch and Cooney plan to use their prize money to pay for college. You can check out their award-winning film by clicking here.