Des Moines Police Officer Plays Savior to Family of Ducks

JOHNSTON, Iowa – A Des Moines police officer is being praised for helping out a family of waterfowl.

Elizabeth Dorr made a Facebook post about the heroic rescue Tuesday in Johnston on 86th Street. She says she was on her way to work in the morning when traffic stopped abruptly.

That’s when she heard quacking and saw a duck and her ducklings trying to cross the road. A handful of the ducklings were trying frantically to get up on to the median and follow their mom but were unable to.

That’s when SPO Luke Wilson with the Des Moines Police Department stepped in. He had stopped his police cruiser and helped the ducklings over the edge so they could get to the mother duck. He was able to quickly coral one stray duckling who tried to run back into traffic.

SPO Wilson turned the emergency lights of his vehicle on so oncoming traffic would be aware of the ducks and allow them to cross.

Dorr wrote, “In a morning when everyone is rushing to work this Man made my day.”