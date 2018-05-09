Four Dead Dogs Found at Western Iowa Breeding and Training Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANCOCK, Iowa -- Four dead dogs have been found at a western Iowa dog breeding and training facility.

Police and animal rescue officials were called to "Young Gunz Kennel" on Sunday. Police found three dead dogs and more than 40 malnourished dogs at the facility immediately. A fourth deceased dog was found on Tuesday. Ten other dogs are missing from facility.

Investigators say dogs were left in filthy conditions and did not have food or water. The business is owned by Dustin Young. He has been charged with any crimes at this time but authorities say they are still collecting information and evidence.