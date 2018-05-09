Four Year Old Child Found Asleep On Bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- The mother of a Des Moines student is upset after her child was found asleep on the back of a school bus.

Kelsie Adcock the mother of four-year-old Boston Palmer says the bus should have taken her son to day care but, the driver missed the stop.

“The bus had not yet arrived, so I call the bus barn, they answer, and I said my son has been out of school for two hours,” mother Kelsey Adcock said. “This is concerning where is my son at".

The transportation director told a frantic Adcock that Boston was found asleep in the back of a school bus.

“I immediately break out into tears this is my four-year-old son who is in special education verbal isn’t his thing he can’t tell me what’s going on”, Adcock said. “There is no reason he should be in that back row, he should be in eye sight of the driver".

We wanted to know what protocol drivers follow when transporting students.

Des Moines Public School did not want to answer our questions on camera.

Instead released this statement:

"On Tuesday, a driver new to her route missed her final stop before returning to the transportation building. When she checked the bus, she found a student asleep in the back. The student was never left alone. The driver radioed in as the student’s parent was calling to ask how much longer the bus would take to arrive. The parent and the student were reunited. The transportation director met with the parent and a grandparent the same day and apologized for the mistake."

The student was never left alone the diver radioed in as the student’s mom was calling to ask how much longer the bus would take to arrive which Adcock says is common.

“Always late, 45 minutes late, I mean he gets out at 3:35 p.m. why is he not getting to daycare until 4:45pm" Adcock asked. "Constantly they are telling me it’s a sub driver and they don’t know the route".

Adcock hopes the districts communication can improve.

“My number is on his harness if there is an issue we are late or what not somebody needs to call me," Adcock said.

Again, we reached out to Des Moines Public Schools to get the surveillance video from inside that bus.

No word if the bus driver is facing disciplinary action.