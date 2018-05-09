Iowa State University Releases “Campus Climate Survey” Results

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- The results of Iowa State University's "Campus Climate Survey" show that most students, faculty, and staff feel comfortable on campus, yet others said they've personally experienced discrimination.

"I'm very committed that we have a welcoming and inclusive environment here at Iowa State and in fact I've actually said that d'd like us to have the most welcoming and inclusive environment of any land-grant university," said Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen, during her presentation of the the survey results. "So, it is an aspiration for us to achieve that goal."

As ISU tries to reach that goal, it's presenting some new encouraging data from the survey. The survey found that 79 percent of survey respondents were "very comfortable" or "comfortable" with the climate at ISU. 73 percent of Faculty and Staff respondents were "very comfortable" or "comfortable" with the climate in their departments/work units. 85 percent of Student and Faculty respondents were "very comfortable" or "comfortable" with the climate in their classes.

I feel very comfortable on campus," said Megan Frisch, an undergraduate student. "I`ve never had any experiences where I`ve felt discriminated against."

That has also been the experience of McClane Gill, who just recently graduated from ISU. Gill feels that ISU has made efforts to make everyone feel welcome on campus.

"There`s the multicultural center that's in the memorial union that's open to anyone," said Gill. "I go in there and study sometimes. Through the Greenlee School of (Journalism and ) Communication, there`s the The Association for Women in Communications, which is something that I`ve gotten involved in and it's just been something of bringing in speakers, doing workshops of just women in communications-based studies. That's been something really nice for me."

But it isn't all good news. The survey also found room for improvement.

19 percent of respondents indicated that they personally had experienced exclusionary, intimidating, offensive, and/or hostile conduct. Most of the conduct was based on ethnicity, gender/gender identity, and position status.