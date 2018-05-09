× Metro Pharmacies Seeing Shortage of EpiPens; What you should do Next

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Food and Drug Administration announced on Wednesday there are temporary shortages of EpiPens, they contain the drug used to treat severe allergic reactions to things like peanuts and bee stings.

At the Medicap Pharmacy in Urbandale, only one EpiPen is available. Pharmacists received a shipment of only three on Tuesday after searching for the past three weeks. There is currently a waiting list for those who have been turned away.

“We checked again today to see if we could get more and they are on back order again,” says pharmacist, John Forbes.

Health officials have not speculated how long the shortage could last but Forbes fears it goes on much longer the FDA will suggest the manufacture to make the pens in single packets instead of packs of two which are recommended.

“It;s of serious concern because a lot of times these are lifesaving medications people need them right now.”

If customers can’t get their hands on an EpiPen, Forbes suggests purchasing the epinephrine drug in a vile and manually injecting it with a syringe. It’s not nearly convenient but t will provide the same level of lifesaving treatment. The pharmacy will being ordering the viles to have in – house soon.

“Sometimes you talking two or three minutes can make a big difference whether the patient can survive or not.”

Pharmacists also say you can use an expired EpiPen if you are in an emergent situation. The medicine won’t be as strong but medical professionals say it would be better than no treatment.