New Details Released for Downtown High Rise ‘The Fifth’

DES MOINES, Iowa — The plan to expand the downtown Des Moines skyline has taken another step forward.

Mandelbaum Properties says once its new building called The Fifth is built, the luxury hotel within it will be managed by 21c Museum Hotels of Louisville, Kentucky. The company is a luxury brand with locations across the south.

They’re known for having art museums inside and The Fifth will feature one of those as well.

The hotel will have 131 rooms and feature a ground floor restaurant, a 12th floor bar, and spa and fitness facilities that will be shared with those who live in the building’s apartments.

The building will also feature office space, apartments, and even entertainment within its 40 stories.

The Fifth is expected to be completed in 2021.