President Trump Agrees to Year-Round Sale of E-15 But Scott Pruitt Has Final Say

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- It’s a promise Iowa’s corn growers have been waiting years to be made, the year-round sale of E-15 ethanol.

On Tuesday, Senator Grassley, Senator Joni Ernst, and Senator Ted Cruz met with the president to discuss fuel. Senator Grassley said President Trump agreed to end the E-15 regulation which prevents the ethanol blended gas from being sold between June 1st and September 15.

The move would benefit Iowa’s corn growers and offer consumers a cheaper and higher-octane option than the typical unleaded gas. However, renewable fuel experts say the oil industry is pushing back, and it won't be as simple as just the president signing off on it.

“I think it's great news, I mean we've been working to get E-15 allowed for sale year-round for I think seven years” said Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Director Monte Shaw.

Shaw says he's approaching the news with cautious optimism.

“What came out yesterday's white house meeting, the President said we're going to give E-15 year-round, but he needs to do it” he said.

That largely falls into the EPA’s hands and Trump’s appointed director Scott Pruitt. For Iowans to see the cheaper fuel this summer, Pruitt needs to hold a regulatory hearing and likely enact what's called “enforcement discretion”, where the EPA can allow the sale while they hammer out the details. Senator Grassley says neither Pruitt nor Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue have indicated when, or if either of those would happen before the June 1 deadline.

“I had that discussion following up on yesterday's meeting to see if we could get it started yet so we could have 12 months during 2018, he didn't know for sure” said Senator Grassley in reference to Perdue.

Meanwhile, Director Shaw says Senator Ted Cruz, along with the oil industry, is trying to undercut the efforts to deregulate E-15 sales by suggesting a change of their own and tying it to year-round E-15. It would make exported ethanol count towards the domestic total required to be produced, otherwise known as the Renewable Fuel Standard.

“In order to fix that we're supposed to gut the RFS, we're supposed to 'Hey we'll give you 10s of millions of gallons of additional demand over here by getting rid of an unnecessary and ridiculous regulation, but in return for that you have to agree to 100s of millions of gallons of demand destruction” said Shaw.

E-15 can be sold at the pump between June 1st and September 15th, but the law restricts suppliers to only to offer that to “flex fuel” cars.

The new demand created by year-round E-15 would help to counter some of the expected losses after china imposed an ethanol tariff.