Trial to Begin Next Week for One Suspect in Johnston Sexual Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Johnston teen will go to trial next week on charges connected to the alleged sexual assault of a high school classmate, after a plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning didn’t happen.

Sixteen-year-old Kaden Dishman was originally charged with first degree robbery, second degree sexual abuse, assault, and sexual exploitation of a minor. Three other Johnston High School classmates were also charged in the case.

Court records show a judge agreed in January to dismiss all of the charges against Dishman in adult court, except for first degree robbery, so the other charges can be addressed in juvenile court.

Dishman’s trial is now scheduled for May 14th.

Morgan Hough and Ritter Stahlbaum, both 18, are scheduled to go to trial July 23rd on charges of first degree robbery, second degree sexual abuse, and assault.

Fifteen-year-old Noah Lamar pleaded guilty in December to first degree robbery in the case. The court opted to place him on youthful offender status, which means he will be in the jurisdiction of the juvenile court until his 18th birthday. If he stays out of trouble, the charge of felony assault forcible penetration with an object could be lowered and he will remain off the sex offender registry.

Court documents say the teens “did commit Assault Forcible Sodomy by using an object to penetrate the genitalia or anus” of the victim. The alleged assault happened at the house of one of the defendants in September of 2017. They were arrested on September 28th.

They are also accused of taking the victim’s wallet and using his credit card to make purchases.