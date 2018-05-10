Adventureland Introduces “Monster” New Food Options for 2018

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort already boasts the tallest roller coasters in Iowa … now they’re serving the tallest sandwich, too.

On Thursday the Altoona theme park released its menu of new food items for the 2018 season and the biggest addition is the “Monster Burger.” It lives up to its name. Here’s what one sandwich includes:

7 oz. pork tenderloin

5 oz chicken breast

4 oz bacon

2 hamburger patties

4 slices American cheese

Chili

Cheese Sauce

Mac & Cheese Fritters

Jalapeno Poppers

Onion Rings

The whole this is stacked up and stands over two feet tall. It will sell for $18. Eating the “Monster Burger” before riding “The Monster” is not recommended.

That isn’t the only new item Adventureland will be serving up. Here’s some more highlights from the new menu:

Chicken and waffles sliders

BBQ Sundae

Cereal Shakes

Funnel Cake Bacon Cheeseburger

New pizzas: Gyro, BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Taco and Cheeseburger

Mexican Street Corn

Cookie “Nachos”

Apple Pie Funnel Cakes

Chorizo Burrito Bowl

Adventureland Resort is already open on weekends for 2018. The full season begins on May 25th.