Adventureland Introduces “Monster” New Food Options for 2018

ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland Resort already boasts the tallest roller coasters in Iowa … now they’re serving the tallest sandwich, too.
On Thursday the Altoona theme park released its menu of new food items for the 2018 season and the biggest addition is the “Monster Burger.” It lives up to its name. Here’s what one sandwich includes:
- 7 oz. pork tenderloin
- 5 oz chicken breast
- 4 oz bacon
- 2 hamburger patties
- 4 slices American cheese
- Chili
- Cheese Sauce
- Mac & Cheese Fritters
- Jalapeno Poppers
- Onion Rings
The whole this is stacked up and stands over two feet tall. It will sell for $18. Eating the “Monster Burger” before riding “The Monster” is not recommended.
That isn’t the only new item Adventureland will be serving up. Here’s some more highlights from the new menu:
- Chicken and waffles sliders
- BBQ Sundae
- Cereal Shakes
- Funnel Cake Bacon Cheeseburger
- New pizzas: Gyro, BBQ Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Taco and Cheeseburger
- Mexican Street Corn
- Cookie “Nachos”
- Apple Pie Funnel Cakes
- Chorizo Burrito Bowl
Adventureland Resort is already open on weekends for 2018. The full season begins on May 25th.