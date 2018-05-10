Deadline for Iowa Finance Authority Investigations Divides Democrats and Republicans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- Sexual harassment allegations cost former IFA director Dave Jamison his job and launched multiple investigations into the agency. Now the timing of the investigations could have an impact on November’s election.

The first announced investigation into the Iowa Finance Authority involves claims of sexual harassment. Another investigation is looking into the agency's finances.

An bill passed by the State Senate calls for regulations on the current and future investigations into Iowa Finance Authority. Senate Republicans passed an amendment that requires all finding to be reported and released to the public by December 1, 2018 after the November election. Democrats pushed for an earlier deadline.

“Iowans should know the results of the investigation before the next gubernatorial election this should not keep going on let’s find out what was going on at the Iowa Finance Authority," Senator Janet Petersen, a Des Moines Democrat, said.

“The intent of the amendment is to make sure the investigation is done by December 1, 2018 so that if we need to make changes or pass amendments it can be done before the stat art of the next session,” Senate Republican Mike Breitbach said.

But Democrats say fear of the next session is not the only reason. Both sides disagree on when the results are released to the public but, agree the public has the right to know where their money is going.