Former Iowa Youth Coach Wants Child Porn Charge Dismissed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former Iowa youth basketball coach is asking a judge to dismiss charges that he transported child pornography.

Greg Stephen was arrested in March after authorities found pictures and video of naked boys stored in Stephen’s home. Those pictured, were players he had coached as part of the Iowa Barnstormers AAU boys’ basketball team.

Court documents show Stephen requested the charges be dismissed, claiming the images are not pornographic.

When he was arrested, Stephen told police the recordings were for tracking the physical growth and maturity of his players.