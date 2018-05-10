× Habitat For Humanity Uses a Former Church for New Store

AMES, Iowa- When Dan Thomsen took over as the new manager of the Habitat for Humanity Store in Ames, he realized the store needed a bigger space. He heard there was an empty church located in the northern part of Ames.

“At that time the Heartland Baptist Church congregation had just moved into their new building over on Stange Road, and we were fortunate enough to be the first to ask an d inquire about their building,” said Thompson. “Without the support and help from Heartland Baptist Church this would’ve not happened so I really want to thank them and Pastor Randy Abell.”

Habitat worked with the church over the months, they allowed Habitat to store items in the store, during the time the City was rezoning the property to commercial, so the store could operate.

This is truly a dream come true there’s so many people thank,” said Sandi Risdahl Executive Director. “We have been welcomed into the community and we really appreciate that.”

The new store is different from previous Habitat RE-Stores in Iowa. It is more oriented toward furniture and appliances, rather than all building supplies.

“It’s all kind of unique to Ames, because Ames is a relative transient community, with students coming going and teaching staff coming and going,” said Thomsen. “There’s no doubt about that, I think God had a big hand in this whole event here that was something that we were very grateful for proud to be part of.”

The new store is open now at 3504 Grand Avenue in Ames. The store will hold a grand opening on May 19.