June Trial Date Set for Former Des Moines Officer Accused of Planting Evidence

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial date for a former Des Moines police officer accused of planting evidence has been scheduled for June.

Tyson Teut was in court Thursday morning for a status conference hearing, where the date of his trial on charges of felonious misconduct in office and perjury was set. Teut’s trial had previously been delayed several times but has now been scheduled to begin on June 21st.

Teut is accused of planting a rock of methamphetamine in an evidence bag during a 2015 drug arrest. He, and his partner, resigned following the allegations. His partner has not been charged in the case.

A judge will decide the case, as Teut has waived his right to a jury trial.