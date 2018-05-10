Memorial Garden in the Works to Honor Fallen Des Moines Police Officers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police want to build a memorial to honor those killed in the line of duty.

Two landscape professionals have designed a permanent living memorial for the department.

The memorial garden will be located in front of the station. It will be a spot where police, family, and the community can gather to remember their fallen officers.

So far, 20-percent of the $240,000 project’s funding has been raised, with more pending.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the costs.

Donations can also be mailed to the Chief of Police or delivered to the Serve Credit Union Branches on Court Avenue in Des Moines or 86th Street in Urbandale.