Bettendorf point guard D.J. Carton is already a 4-star recruit, and many who follow the sport closely, think he'll climb to 5-stars.

Carton said he'd cut down his list of 15 schools at some point in May, and he did it Thursday night via Twitter.

Carton puts in his final six: Iowa, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Marquette, and Xavier.

So Iowa makes the list, but Carton cuts Iowa State.

Carton is part of the class of 2019.