Special Traffic Enforcement Project in Ankeny Friday

ANKENY, Iowa – Extra law enforcement officers will be in Ankeny Friday as part of a special traffic enforcement project.

Officers from several metro law enforcement agencies will be helping Ankeny police. Though all traffic laws will be enforced during the project, special attention is being paid to drivers who are texting while driving as well as drivers ignoring traffic signals.

Officials say texting and driving is one of the most dangerous forms of distracted driving.

Law enforcement will be utilizing plain clothes officers and unmarked vehicles to allow them to identify drivers who are violating Iowa’s traffic laws during the special enforcement effort.