Spring Garden Festival at the Botanical Gardens

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is gardening season and the Des Moines Botanical Gardens are celebrating the warm weather with a pop-up retail festival with around 500 varieties of plants at their Spring Garden Festival. The Director of Horticulture and Education Kelly Norris said there are many unusual or hard-to-find plants but also many that are perfect for Iowa.

“One of the things we get to do with the Spring Garden Festival is to curate a selection of plants that we would recommend to central Iowa gardeners both indoors and outside,” Norris said.

The majority of the plants for sale are outdoor plants that will continue to grow year after year.

There is more than just the sale this weekend, there are different educational workshops and drop in craft activities that would be perfect for the entire family.

The Spring Garden Festival opens to the public on Friday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M., it continues Saturday from 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. and wraps up on Sunday from 10 A.M. to 3 P.M. On Mothers day mom’s get in free, otherwise it is a $10 admission fee.