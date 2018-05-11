Suspects Sought in Dumping of Roofing Shingles on Jasper Country Road

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify whoever is responsible for dumping a large amount of roofing material on a rural road near Colfax.

The discarded shingles and other roofing debris was discovered Friday morning around 6:00 a.m. in the 13000 block of S 12th Ave. W., that’s northwest of Colfax near the Oswalt Bridge.

Investigators believe the material was from a remodeling project at a nearby location and are asking for help to find out who dumped the shingles.

Officials provided photos of the discarded materials, which contained two colors of shingles – brown and gray.

If you have any information on who dumped construction garbage you’re asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 641-792-5912.