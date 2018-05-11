Blank Park Zoo Welcomes New Animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Blank Park Zoo's population is growing!

The zoo recently welcomed four new animals. The first is a male tiger named Luka, who is five years old. He moved to Des Moines from the Indianapolis Zoo, and officials think he would be a good mate for the female tiger, Misha.

The second animal is a snow leopard named Layan, who switched places with the Blank Park Zoo's former snow leopard, Tai Lung. Plans are also in the works to bring in another snow leopard.

Two slender-horned gazelles named LeBron and Mary were born this spring, which is good because zookeepers say they are highly endangered.

The animals that came from other zoos are part of the Species Survival Plan developed by zoos across the country. The new additions can be seen by guests on most days, but since they're still adjusting to their new habitats there may be brief times when they are unavailable for viewing.