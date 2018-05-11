× Boy Killed in Accidental Shooting in Northeast Iowa

BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa – A boy was killed in an accidental shooting in northeast Iowa Thursday afternoon.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release about the incident. They say a 911 call came in around 4:44 p.m. about an accidental shooting in rural Clarksville.

Officials say there were three people, all under the age of 18, at the scene when emergency personnel arrived. The boy who was shot did not survive.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The investigation into the shooting continues.