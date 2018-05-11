× Deferred Judgement Handed Down in Destinee Miller Case

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother who left her young children home alone in filthy conditions was sentenced on Friday.

Destinee Miller was originally charged with child endangerment, stemming from an incident last fall. Authorities say they found her three children–all under the age of five–home alone and surrounded by filth. Miller has since reached a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to one count of child neglect.

Miller failed to show up for her first sentencing hearing. On Friday, the judge handed down a deferred judgement, saying Miller will have to go through substance abuse help.