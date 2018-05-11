× DMPS Class Gets a Head Start on Mother’s Day Gift

DES MOINES, Iowa – One Des Moines Public School classroom is reflecting on why students love their mothers.

Ms. Jones and Ms. Wheeler’s kindergarten class at the Downtown School made Mother’s Day cards.

Each student in the class wrote why he or she loves their mother on a flower.

Hazel Eckhoff said, “I just wanted to tell you how I feel about you. You’re the best mom in the world. Beautiful and truthful.”

Campbell Blake said, “My mom is pretty, beautiful, helpful, great cook, caring, loving, nice, protector, guardian, hugs and kisses, truthful, trustworthy, really, really happy, best mom ever.”

Eliot Kessel said, “I love you mom so so so much.”

On the inside students drew a portrait of their mom adding some personal touches.

Paige Taylor said, “Well she wears a blue shirt, so I’m going to color it blue.”

Ethan Schmidt said he likes his mom’s cooking. “I’m pretty sure we are going to eat pancakes. It’s going to be special.”