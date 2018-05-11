Fort Dodge Man Accidentally Shot by Dog: ‘I Have No Clue’ How Gun Went Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- A Fort Dodge man is recovering from being accidentally shot by his dog.

Richard Remme is a veteran with a conceal and carry permit. He had his gun on him in a belly band under his overalls while playing with his dog Blue. Despite hearing the gunshot, Remme says it wasn't until his leg felt cold and wet that he realized what happened.

"This was a what, one in two billion? One in 100 million, whatever the odds are of this happening, a freak chance of this happening. There's a mechanical safety and a trigger safety on this gun. How did this gun go off? I have no clue," he said.

Doctors say the bullet did not do any major damage to Remme's leg, and the man is also optimistic about his relationship with Blue.

"I am not worried one bit about the relationship with the dog. The dog is actually at home looking for me," he said. "They told me that both times they were at the house that the dog was going bonkers trying to find me."

Remme is expected to make a full recovery.