Iowans Rally for Immigration Change on Anniversary of Postville Raid

POSTVILLE, Iowa -- Ten years ago, federal investigators swarmed the small town of Postville, Iowa, raiding a meat processing plant and arresting hundreds of people.

On Friday, many stories were told by those who experienced firsthand the impact of the Postville raid. The peaceful service and rally called for change to immigration laws to allow for more compassion when dealing with families and a more accessible path to legally living and working in the U.S.

"The integrity of the law, but total disregard for the integrity of the person, the integrity of the community, the integrity of family. That is when I really became a strong advocate for immigration reform because the law our government was supposedly upholding is a poor law, it is an outdated law. Something has to be done," said Sister Mary McCauley of Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

As the state reflects on the anniversary of that raid, a more recent one is also on the minds of Iowans. On Wednesday, ICE agents, homeland security, and local police raided a concrete plant in Mount Pleasant. Thirty-two suspected illegal immigrants were taken into custody, many being held in the Hardin County jail, which is a special ICE detention facility. They await court hearings and could face deportation.