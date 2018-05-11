Man Saves Cedar Rapids Infant From Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Cedar Rapids mother and her baby might not be alive if a complete stranger hadn't stepped in to help.

"I heard her say, 'my babies are dying,' and it was just chilling," said Travis Steichen. "I screamed at her I said, 'there's a ladder, come out the window, there's a ladder,' and she said, 'where, where?' She had no idea. We couldn't see. There was two arms that came out holding a little baby, she goes, 'it's my infant, it's my infant.' I just grabbed the baby real quick and climbed down the ladder."

Steichen came to the rescue just before firefighters arrived at an apartment fire in Cedar Rapids on Thursday. Firefighters say people were hanging out of windows as they tried to escape the smoke and flames.

Paramedics took eight people to the hospital; one person had a broken leg and the rest were suffering from smoke inhalation, but everyone made it out alive. Authorities say the fire is suspicious and may have been set intentionally.