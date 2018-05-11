× Mom to be Sentenced Friday in Child Neglect Case After Skipping Court

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother will be sentenced for child neglect Friday after she failed to show up for sentencing last week.

Destinee Miller was originally charged with three counts of child endangerment after officials say she left her three children – all under the age of five – at home in filthy conditions back in October while she took a dog to the veterinarian.

Investigators say the children were found wandering outside the home and one of them was covered in feces. Mounds of dog feces were also found inside the home.

In a plea deal, Miller agreed to plead guilty to one count of child neglect. She had been scheduled to be sentenced on the charge last week but did not show up for the hearing and was arrested.

Miller faces up to 10 years in prison on the child neglect charge.