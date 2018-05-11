Newman Throws No-Hitter, Drake Advances to MVC Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Earlier this week Drake pitcher Nicole Newman was named MVC pitcher of the year. Friday she proved why. Newman threw a complete game no-hitter as Drake beat Valparaiso 2-0 in the MVC tournament semifinals.

Newman finished with 15 strikeouts.

Kailee Smith had the first RBI in the 3rd inning, while SS Mandi Roemmich added the other in the 4th inning.

Drake will play in the MVC championship game Saturday at 1:00 against Southern Illinois. Winner gets the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.