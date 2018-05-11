Travel Writers Seeking the Quirky Hoping to Inspire Road Trips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- A unique group of travel and destination professionals gathered this week at the iconic Surf Ballroom here. The Building Community Conference invited travel writers and bloggers to meet with convention and tourism promoters across the midwest.

“So we thought why don’t we bring it to our back yard and teach people about the relationships you can build with writers..and destinations that we’ve been successful building together and throughout the Midwest,” said Libbey Hohn, Director of Tourism for Clear Lake.

Displays from the Iowa destinations, Twin Cities metro, North Dakota, Wisconsin, and Kansas were all set up at the Surf Ballroom.

The tourism destinations can learn about travel bloggers, and what kinds of things they are looking for. Sarah Broers of the Midwest Travel Bloggers Association writes about things she is interested in.

“I go somewhere to a town, I’m looking for the places that have bread pudding,” said Broers. “People like to watch on socials media to find where Sarah is, if she’s having bread pudding, does she like the bread pudding where can I find it,then I write a story about it.”

Also the group heard from travel blogger JayJay Goodvin, of Iowa City, who writes as the Iowa Gallivant.

“Just a family scrapbooking project back in 2014, we started doing projects in little towns,” said Goodvin. “All of a sudden ka-boom, we realized that people wanted to read about Iowa,especially some of the obscurities.”

Goodvin told about one of his favorite obscure attractions, the Pyramids of Avery, Iowa. He wrote a post about it, basically two men in the 1930’s were fascinated with Egypt. One man built the three pyramids in Hickory Grove Cemetery, with the intent of he and his friend to both be buried there. In the end both men found their final resting spot in other cemeteries but the pyramids are still there.

If you would like to read more about the pyramids, or the Iowa Gallivant, click here.