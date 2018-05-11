× Winning Powerball Ticket Still Unclaimed

NEVADA, Iowa — A month after the drawing, a $1 million Powerball prize is still unclaimed.

The winning ticket was sold at a Casey’s in Nevada. It came close to winning that night’s jackpot, matching all five numbers but missing the Powerball. The Iowa Lottery wants to remind players to double check any of their tickets. The winner has until April 11th, 2019 to claim their prize at the Iowa Lottery Headquarters in Clive.

Three other tickets with prizes of $10,000 or more also have not yet been claimed.