Drake Wins MVC Softball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Drake softball team capped off a historic season by winning the MVC softball tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs beat Southern Illinois 4-1 in the championship.

Pitcher of the year, Nicole Newman, pitched a complete game 2 hitter while striking out 10.

Senior Tasha Alexander had the big blast at the plate, a 2 run homerun.

Drake earns the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, the Dogs will find out Sunday night where they're heading and who they will face.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After the game on Saturday, 3 Drake Seniors held their graduation commencement on the field. Kailee Smith, Kelsey Wright and Ashlie Chambers all graduate this year, but the Bulldogs will be on the road when the actual graduation commencement takes place next weekend.