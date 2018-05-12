Floodwaters Trap Residents, Prevent Travel in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- First responders in Davenport had to ditch their vehicles and break out the boats to help a man in need of medical attention.

Floodwaters in the city made it impossible to get to the man's house by vehicle. While it was not an emergency, it took a small team to get to him. They were able to bring him back to higher ground--and to an ambulance.

Residents say the flooding has made it nearly impossible to get to and from their homes.

"It very inconveniences their life. They're flooded in, they cant go to the store just like me or you or anybody else because they're trapped in their houses and they can't get in or out if they don't have a boat," said a Davenport resident.

Many roads around the city have been closed until the floodwaters recede and make it safer for travel.