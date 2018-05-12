× Iowans Fill Up at Annual Food Truck Throw Down

DES MOINES, Iowa — Food lovers flocked to downtown Des Moines on Saturday afternoon for a popular event.

Guests arrive with empty stomachs and leave feeling full at the annual Food Truck Throw Down. More than a dozen food trucks parked along Cherry Street, and several participants are new this year. Ryan Newstrom, who quit his desk job to pursue his passion for cooking with his Cornbread Barbecue truck, is one of the newcomers.

“I love feeding people, it’s what brings me joy,” he said. “When people take a bite of my food and I see the smile on their face, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

Newstrom said food trucks are so successful because they cater to people wherever they are.