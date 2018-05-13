Davenport Man Arrested After Metro Police Chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man is behind bars after leading police on a chase through the metro.

Keegan Gravert, a 22-year-old Davenport resident, was arrested for speeding and driving with a revoked license. Police tried pulling him over near the 5000 block of NE 14th Street in Des Moines on Saturday night. As the officer walked towards his car, Gravert took off.

Officers caught up to Gravert as he was heading towards Altoona on Interstate 80, where they were able to stop him. Investigators say the chase reached up to 70 miles per hour at times.